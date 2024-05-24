Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 crore

Net profit of PCBL rose 8.90% to Rs 111.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1373.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.12% to Rs 490.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 6419.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5774.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1928.781373.81 40 6419.775774.06 11 OPM %16.0513.38 -16.1612.66 - PBDT224.52181.84 23 893.59718.42 24 PBT149.33148.29 1 676.33581.68 16 NP111.26102.17 9 490.94441.80 11

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

