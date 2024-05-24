PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 croreNet profit of PCBL rose 8.90% to Rs 111.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1373.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.12% to Rs 490.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 6419.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5774.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
