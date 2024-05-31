Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.34% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.34% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 14.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.057.7914.4311.892.153.081.592.190.130.240.230.260.130.240.230.260.100.180.170.19

