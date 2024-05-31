Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.34% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.34% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 14.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.057.79 -22 14.4311.89 21 OPM %2.153.08 -1.592.19 - PBDT0.130.24 -46 0.230.26 -12 PBT0.130.24 -46 0.230.26 -12 NP0.100.18 -44 0.170.19 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Antariksh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Minolta Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

S.V. Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story