Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trio Mercantile &amp; Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 63.09% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net Loss of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.09% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.33% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.551.49 -63 2.473.65 -32 OPM %-21.82-16.11 --40.08-28.77 - PBDT-0.07-0.02 -250 -0.22-0.10 -120 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 -0.22-0.10 -120 NP-0.07-0.02 -250 -0.22-0.10 -120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Trio Mercantile &amp; Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 76.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Varun Mercantile standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Minolta Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story