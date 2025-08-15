Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.5511.28 38 OPM %0.391.51 -PBDT0.560.55 2 PBT0.260.24 8 NP0.190.17 12

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

