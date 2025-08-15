Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.5511.280.391.510.560.550.260.240.190.17

