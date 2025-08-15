Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 106.60 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India rose 5.49% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 106.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.106.60105.1124.6928.7421.8124.8520.0423.2314.9914.21

