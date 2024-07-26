Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 38.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 32.54 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 38.18% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.5429.1828.5523.8510.597.9310.077.437.425.37

