Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 4.99% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 35.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.5332.5425.1928.5510.9010.5910.1810.077.797.42

