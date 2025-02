Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 131.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 942.30 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power rose 131.09% to Rs 78.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 942.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1096.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.942.301096.2017.7412.84158.10110.10104.7057.3078.8034.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News