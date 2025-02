Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.90% to Rs 221.26 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance declined 32.52% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 44.90% to Rs 221.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 401.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.221.26401.5680.6079.1943.5867.7135.7352.7326.4439.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News