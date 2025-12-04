PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 38.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company declined 38.63% to Rs 36.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 3132.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2550.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3132.692550.73-2.180.0343.3669.8643.3669.8636.2959.13

