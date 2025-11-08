Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 66.62 crore

Net profit of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 66.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.6276.8738.1146.6925.40-0.6125.40-0.6125.40-0.61

