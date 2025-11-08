Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 482.56 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 4.11% to Rs 78.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 482.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 397.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.482.56397.7419.3918.85107.72106.70104.19103.5378.8575.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News