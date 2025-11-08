Mirza International standalone net profit rises 27.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 169.56 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 27.88% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 169.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.169.56197.848.597.0512.7811.824.924.603.993.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News