JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.2722.66 3 OPM %7.181.10 -PBDT1.980.39 408 PBT0.08-1.58 LP NP0.79-1.84 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

