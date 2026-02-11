Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 356.84 crore

Net loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 356.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 273.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.356.84273.573.132.182.027.03-3.832.10-3.902.11

