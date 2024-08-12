Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 38.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 56.66 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 38.14% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 56.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.6648.4411.4012.992.442.800.790.860.600.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp