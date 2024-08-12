Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.13% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.13% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.450.94-22.22-14.890.060.090.060.090.060.09

