Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.13% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.13% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.94 -52 OPM %-22.22-14.89 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.060.09 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News