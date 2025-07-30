Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 26.05% to Rs 34083.23 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 32.04% to Rs 3449.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2612.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 34083.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27038.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34083.2327038.79 26 OPM %14.5015.22 -PBDT5619.404320.84 30 PBT4619.523406.22 36 NP3449.842612.63 32

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

