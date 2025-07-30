Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 248.41 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 28.74% to Rs 23.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 248.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.248.41196.7811.2210.8232.1825.2730.8924.1923.0717.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News