Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient partners with Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council

Cyient partners with Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

To launch initiatives to address challenges in MedTech sector

Cyient announced its membership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMedic), the largest regional MedTech association in the United States. This partnership signifies a strategic move by Cyient to deepen its commitment to the healthcare sector, leveraging its extensive expertise in engineering and digital technologies to drive forward MedTech innovation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Through this collaboration, Cyient aims to support the MedTech community by enhancing product development, testing, and compliance with regulatory standards. Cyient's proven track record in delivering end-to-end solutions will empower MedTech companies to navigate the complexities of the healthcare market more efficiently.

As part of the partnership, Cyient and MassMedic will launch a series of initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the MedTech sector. These will include collaborative workshops, thought leadership sessions, and innovation-driven projects designed to foster technological advancements and encourage knowledge sharing among industry leaders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

MedAlliance, a Pioneering Medical Device Startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a Landmark USD 1.135 Billion Deal

Sasken Powers World's First High-Speed Satellite Broadband Device for Critical Communications

Healthcare shares slide

Nesa Medtech raises an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding round

Markets maintain momentum: Sensex &amp; Nifty notch gains on global cues

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Board of RPSG Ventures allots 35.75 lakh equity shares

Nifty ends above 22,400 level; oil &amp; gas stocks advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story