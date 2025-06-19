Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 659.15, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.49% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% rally in NIFTY and a 9.4% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 659.15, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24788.45. The Sensex is at 81404.53, down 0.05%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 2.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9158.25, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.04 lakh shares in last one month.