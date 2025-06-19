United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1932, down 2.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.18% in NIFTY and a 4.09% up 5.52% in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1932, down 2.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24788.45. The Sensex is at 81404.53, down 0.05%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54452.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35669 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.03 lakh shares in last one month.