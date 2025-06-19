Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12820, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23312.35, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12762, up 0.45% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

