Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23312.35, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12762, up 0.45% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.