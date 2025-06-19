MTAR Tech inks 10-year contract with weatherford products GMBH

MTAR Technologies has announced that it has signed a 10-year long-term contract with Weatherford Products GMBH for the supply of Whipstock assemblies and other critical products.

The company expects to execute around Rs 10 crore in FY 26 and around Rs 90 crore YoY starting from FY 27. The company plans to execute these orders in a new facility at Adibatla that shall be operational by June 2026.

To support the scale of operations under this contract, the company is setting up a dedicated facility at Adibatla, Hyderabad. The new plant is expected to be operational by June 2026.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director & promoter of MTAR Technologies, said, This milestone reflects our commitment to expand our product base and enhance our customer portfolio across diverse sectors. We are in discussions with several other customers to enter into long-term agreements for various products that shall accelerate our growth momentum. Our expanding product portfolio underscores our dedication to innovation, quality and excellence in service. MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in the manufacturing and development of mission-critical precision-engineered systems catering to clean energycivil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, space, and defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organizations and global OEMs. It has seven strategically based manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit, each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.