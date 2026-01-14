Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.29%, gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 794.55, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.18% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% gain in NIFTY and a 40.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. Jindal Stainless Ltd has dropped around 0.31% in last one month.