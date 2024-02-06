Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.95, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 139.05% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 40.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.95, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 1.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8109.55, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

