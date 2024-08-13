Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.32%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 953, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.94% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% slide in NIFTY and a 7.73% slide in the Nifty Media. Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 953, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24255.45. The Sensex is at 79293.48, down 0.45%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 4.89% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2058.55, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News