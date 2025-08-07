Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Zydus Lifesciences (including its subsidiaries/ affiliates, hereafter referred to as Zydus) has received NOC (Notice of Compliance) from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg. This is the group's first NOC approval in Canada.
Varenicline is used as an aid in smoking cessation. It is a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, designed to partially activate this system while displacing nicotine at its sites of action in the brain.
ZDS-Varenicline tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifescience, SEZ, Ahmedabad. Varenicline tablets had annual sales of 15 mn Canadian dollar in Canada (IQVIA MAT December 2024).
