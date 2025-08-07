Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Zydus receives NOC from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences (including its subsidiaries/ affiliates, hereafter referred to as Zydus) has received NOC (Notice of Compliance) from Health Canada for ZDS-Varenicline tablets 0.5 &1 mg. This is the group's first NOC approval in Canada.

Varenicline is used as an aid in smoking cessation. It is a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, designed to partially activate this system while displacing nicotine at its sites of action in the brain.

ZDS-Varenicline tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifescience, SEZ, Ahmedabad. Varenicline tablets had annual sales of 15 mn Canadian dollar in Canada (IQVIA MAT December 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil India and IREL signs MoU for development of critical minerals

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story