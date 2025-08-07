Persistent Systems announces change in senior management

Persistent Systems today announced strategic leadership changes to scale its growth momentum and enhance its operational excellence. Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to move on from her role effective 11 August 2025, to pursue external career opportunities. Persistent is grateful for her invaluable contributions. The Company has elevated Jaideep Dhok as Chief Operating Officer - Technology, effective 12 August 2025. This change reflects the strength of the Company's existing leadership, succession planning, long-term transformation priorities, and continued focus on seamless execution.
Jaideep Dhok previously served as Senior Vice President - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience across horizontal technologies and in the BFSI industry. With over 14 years at Persistent, he has led major transformation programs, built new business lines, and expanded Persistent's BFSI segment. Jaideep currently leads the APAC region and is a key contributor to the Company's AI strategy. In his new role, Jaideep will assume additional responsibility for Delivery Excellence, Talent Acquisition/Talent Management, Learning and Development, as well as Alliances and Partnerships.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app