Jindal Stainless supplies special alloy steel sheets to DRDO's Smart system

Jindal Stainlessannounced it has developed and supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for structural application in the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, aimed at enhancing the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The specialised grade sheets used for flying applications in the next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system were supplied to the country's military research arm Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which designed and successfully flight-tested it off the coast of Odisha last week.

The specialised sheets can withstand both high pressure and high temperature during the flight, and were indigenously developed by Jindal Stainless' strategic vertical, Jindal Defence and Aerospace, at the company's Hisar facility in record turnaround time.

