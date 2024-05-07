Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 720.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 44.83% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 720.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 815.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 306.03% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 2950.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3181.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

