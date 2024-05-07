Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 720.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 44.83% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 720.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 815.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 306.03% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 2950.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3181.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales720.00815.00 -12 2950.003181.00 -7 OPM %-1.397.61 --4.888.14 - PBDT59.0063.00 -6 1097.00379.00 189 PBT37.0048.00 -23 1017.00322.00 216 NP16.0029.00 -45 808.00199.00 306

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

