Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 140.26 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt declined 2.78% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.140.2691.9456.0062.7720.2119.9717.8518.2613.2713.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News