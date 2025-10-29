Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 45.56 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 5.83% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.5641.2228.7527.7315.0713.1614.3312.5210.169.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News