Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 3.62%, gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12106.45, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1165.2, up 3.67% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 38.08% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 48.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.