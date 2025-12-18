Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA completes inspection of APL Healthcare's Unit IV

USFDA completes inspection of APL Healthcare's Unit IV

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Issues Form 483 with five observations

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-IV of APL Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Palchur village and part of Palepalem Village Naidupeta Mandal, SPSR Nellore District, 524126, Andhra Pradesh, from 08 December to 17 December 2025.

At the end of the current inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with 05 observations which are procedural in nature, and we will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

