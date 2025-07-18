Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 612.46 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 3.85% to Rs 324.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 312.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 612.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 417.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.612.46417.8274.6082.30396.53405.78390.40400.39324.66312.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News