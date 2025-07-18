Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 2041.08 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 19.32% to Rs 296.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 2041.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1550.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2041.081550.2328.2229.00582.57445.78439.82328.49296.37248.39

