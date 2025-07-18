Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 171.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 932.49 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 171.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 206.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 932.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1006.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.932.491006.302.142.04-128.95-129.77-197.16-206.87-171.56-206.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News