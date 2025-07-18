Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 46.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.46% to Rs 188.32 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 46.75% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.46% to Rs 188.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.188.32316.2825.359.9246.0933.1942.6529.8233.4322.78

