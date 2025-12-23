RBI decides to conduct operations to inject liquidity into the banking system

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated today that on a review of current liquidity, it has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. It includes OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 29, 2025, January 05, 2026, January 12, 2026, and January 22, 2026 and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026.

