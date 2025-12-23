INR consolidates around three-week high as dollar wobbles

Indian Rupee held steady against the US dollar, consolidating near three-week high. Stable undertone in equities and weakness in the US dollar index offered decent support to the INR and it added 5 paise to 89.63 per US dollar. Overall mood remains choppy for the local currency but it managed to see a good intraday upswing after testing lows of 89.85 per US dollar. Meanwhile, the US dollar index was under stress after falling under 98 mark in last session. On NSE, USD/INR futures shed marginally by 0.07% on the day to close at 89.67 after hitting highs above 89.90 in intraday moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News