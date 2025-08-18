JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

JK Cement climbed 4.49% to Rs 7314.95 after the company's board cleared a major expansion plan and approved a series of top management changes in its latest board meeting.

The company said it will set up a new greenfield cement line of 7 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). The project includes a clinkerisation unit of 4 MnTPA and a cement grinding unit of 3 MnTPA at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, two split grinding units of 2 MnTPA each will be established in Rajasthan and Punjab. The total investment outlay for the expansion is pegged at Rs 4,805 crore.

On the management side, long-serving company secretary and compliance officer Shambhu Singh, who has been with JK Cement for over 17 years, will superannuate on 31 October 2025. He will be succeeded by Bhumika Sood, currently deputy company secretary, who will assume the role from 1 November 2025.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the appointment of Raghav Moreshwar Tare as group financial controller and part of senior management with effect from 1 August 2025. Neeraj Singhal, who previously held that position, has transitioned to the role of head internal audit & risk compliance, which being independent of management, will no longer be classified under senior management. JK Cement is one of India's leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the World. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 75% to Rs 324 crore on a 19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,353 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.