KEC International jumps on bagging Rs 1,402-cr new orders across segments

KEC International surged 5.26% to Rs 819 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,402 crore across its key business verticals.In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, the company received a 765 kV transmission line order from a marquee private player in India. Additionally, it secured export orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
The civil business segment won a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a well-known real estate developer in Northern India.
Meanwhile, the Cables & Conductors division bagged multiple orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors, both domestically and in international markets.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment in India. With these additions, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 8,400 crores. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.
The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
