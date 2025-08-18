Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
FICCI welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of 79th Independence Day which clearly highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse. We applaud the announcement of a comprehensive GST review after 8 years, which will reduce the tax burden on consumers and businesses and enhance Ease of Doing Business, the chamber noted. The commitment to reduce compliances, eliminate redundant regulations & create a dedicated Reform Task Force will strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub. We endorse PM's vision of producing world-class quality products at competitive costs, and the industry assures its commitment in realising this goal, FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal stated.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

