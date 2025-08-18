Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.66% to Rs 485 after the company announced that the DBL-RAMKY Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for Rajasthan Water Grid Project, which is worth Rs 2,952 crore.

The tender for the project was issued by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation, previously known as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation.

The contract, awarded on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) basis, involves the construction of a feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha Bharatpur. This includes all necessary components and their operations and maintenance (O&M) for 20 years.

The project has to be executed within a period of 27 months.

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure were currently trading 1.40% higher, at Rs 564.15 on the BSE. Separately, the company informed that the DBL-RBL JV has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) for Rs 1503.63 crore project from Gurugram Metro Rail (GMRL). The project involves the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations along the Gurugram Metro Corridor. This work covers the section from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, as well as a 1.85 km spur to Dwarka Expressway and a ramp to the depot at Sector 33. The contract, which is part of a larger 26.65 km corridor, also includes a Bhaktawar Chowk underpass but excludes pre-engineered building (PEB) and architectural finishing works.