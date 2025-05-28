JK Lakshmi Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 138 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement reported a 3.08% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 137.96 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 142.35 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased by 5.52% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,738.82 crore in the fourth quarter. Sales volume for the period under review stood at 25.70 lakh tonnes, showing a marginal increase YoY.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 257.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a de-growth of 12.23% YoY.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 declined 14.96% to Rs 189.91 crore, compared to Rs 223.32 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 16.89% to Rs 183.54 crore on a 5.52% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,738.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a 14.81% decrease in standalone net profit of Rs 361.45 crore on a 9.83% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 5,697.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

As part of its green initiatives, the company is implementing a project at its Sirohi Cement Plant to enhance its Thermal Substitution Rate (TSR) from 4% to 16% in a phased manner. During the quarter, renewable power accounted for 50% of the companys total power mix.

On the capital expenditure front, the company is expanding its cement grinding capacity at the Surat Grinding Unit from 1.35 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes. The project is expected to cost Rs 225 crore, to be funded through term loans of Rs 150 crore from banks, with the balance coming from internal accruals.

Also Read

Additionally, the company is setting up a railway siding at its Durg Cement Plant at a cost of Rs 325 crore. This will be funded through debt of Rs 225 crore and the remaining amount through internal accruals.

JK Lakshmi Cement is also expanding clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant in Durg, Chhattisgarh, by installing an additional clinker line of 2.3 million tonnes per annum and four cement grinding units aggregating to 4.6 million tonnes per annum at the same location. Furthermore, the company is establishing three split-location cement grinding units with a total cement grinding capacity of 3.4 million tonnes per annum at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar, and Patratu in Jharkhand. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore and will be funded through term loans of Rs 1,750 crore from banks, with the remaining balance sourced from internal accruals.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western, and Eastern India's cement markets.

The counter shed 0.45% to Rs 862.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News