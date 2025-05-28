India FDI inflows rise 14% to $81 billion in FY25

FDI inflows have seen a steady risefrom USD 36.05 billion in FY 201314 to USD 81.04 billion (provisional) in FY 202425, marking a 14% increase from USD 71.28 billion in FY 202324, according to provisional government data. FDI equity inflows alone surpassed $50 billion, registering a 13% year-on-year growth. The momentum, however, slowed in the final quarter of the fiscal year, with gross FDI declining 24.5% to $9.34 billion. The services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity in FY 202425, attracting 19% of total inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (16%) and trading (8%). FDI into the services sector rose by 40.77% to USD 9.35 billion from USD 6.64 billion in the previous year. India is also becoming a hub for manufacturing FDI, which grew by 18% in FY 202425, reaching USD 19.04 billion compared to USD 16.12 billion in FY 202324.

