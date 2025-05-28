ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

ITI rallied 7.44% to Rs 332.10 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4.38 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 238.82 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 73.9% YoY to Rs 1,045.70 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax loss of 4.38 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 238.82 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 35.17% to Rs 1,148.29 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 849.49 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed & services stood at Rs 294.16 crore (down 18.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 61.57 crore (down 2.13% YoY), finance cost (down 24.46% YoY) during the period under review.

For the full year, the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 214.89 crore in FY25, compared with net loss Rs 568.92 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 186.2% to Rs 3,616.42 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the company board approved allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to President of India against capex received of Rs 59 crore.

ITI offers a diverse suite of products including manufactured products like gigabit passive optical network (GPON), managed leased line network (MLLN) products, stand alone signaling transfer point(SSTP), wi-fi access point, radio modem, SMPS, set top box, defence products like multi-capacity encryption units, bulk encryption units (BEU), terminal end secrecy devices (TESD), passive infrastructure products such as optical fiber cable, HDPE duct, antenna, diversified products such as smart energy meters, smart cards, solar panels, mini personal computers.

