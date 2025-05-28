Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, IFCI Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup soared 13.74% to Rs 114.99 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13391 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd surged 12.19% to Rs 1403.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18145 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 66.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 146.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd exploded 8.96% to Rs 69.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd rose 8.74% to Rs 461.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17785 shares in the past one month.

