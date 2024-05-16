Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 1718.61 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 1.65% to Rs 275.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1718.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1719.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.19% to Rs 1121.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 6659.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6436.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1718.611719.42 0 6659.236436.81 3 OPM %20.8928.13 -24.2631.25 - PBDT381.82461.63 -17 1634.781961.97 -17 PBT318.47381.03 -16 1324.681680.12 -21 NP275.64280.26 -2 1121.771195.79 -6

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

